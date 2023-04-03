Additional storms ahead through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a warm start to the workweek, we’re en-route to the warmest day of the year for Tuesday. However, there is additional strong to severe storm potential to follow.

Monday night: Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight as we settle into a mild night. By early Tuesday morning, a few showers and isolated storms will become possible. Severe weather is not expected tonight. Lows are set to only fall into the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Isolated rain and storm chances will linger through daybreak Tuesday with additional isolated development possible Tuesday afternoon/evening. Coverage will become more widespread late Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

There is the chance for isolated strong to severe storms in the late Tuesday night-early Wednesday timeframe as there is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for mainly western Indiana. Areas east of a Kokomo-Bloomington line are under the Marginal Risk (level 1/5). The primary threat will be large hail, but damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes are also possible.

The other big story for Tuesday is that we could see our warmest day of the year. Highs look to climb into the low 80s in some spots. Winds will also become breezy by the latter half of Tuesday with gusts getting into the 25-35 MPH range.

Wednesday: Expect an active Wednesday with on and off showers and storms. Recent model trends have showed that Wednesday afternoon is starting to look like the better chance for stronger storms.

There was a special severe risk update for Wednesday that took place just after 4 PM EDT Monday. This update placed all of Indiana under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. The main threat will be damaging winds, but isolated tornadoes and large hail are also possible.

One other important note in regards to Wednesday’s risk; we are not going to panic about this setup. Last Friday night was unfortunately one of Indiana’s bigger severe events in years, and our hearts continue to go out to those affected. We will be here for you through this next system and you will be ok as long as you have a safety plan and utilize it in a timely manner.

Warmer temperatures will also be around for Wednesday with highs in the low 70s, but it will also get very windy. Expect wind gusts up to 40-50 MPH at times during the day.

8-Day Forecast: Once Wednesday’s cold front passes through, we’re back to near normal temperatures for the remainder of the week. Easter weekend at this time is shaping up to be perfect with highs in the low to mid 60s and dry conditions.