Weather Blog

Amazing weather through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another marvelous weather day is in the books statewide as our Tuesday was filled with bright skies and mild air. We will turn towards the return of the 70s before rain chances enter back into the forecast.

Tuesday night: Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures once again fall into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: The warming trend continues into our Wednesday as we enjoy temperatures rising back into the 70s. Plenty of sunshine and dry time will make this the best weather day of the week. To add an additional note to Wednesday’s forecast, we won’t be too far away from record high temperatures.

Thursday: Well above average temperatures stick around through our Thursday. Cloud cover is set to increase, which will signal the beginning of our next weather system. We can’t rule out a few spotty showers in the afternoon hours. Highs will push back into the upper 60s to low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: We are set to transition towards cooler air and rain chances to close out the week. On and off showers are likely during Friday before activity moves out by early Saturday. Even with cooler air in place throughout the weekend, it will still be near to above average. The start to next week looks to be fantastic before additional rain chances move back in.