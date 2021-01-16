Another chance for snow on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cloudy with more snow heading this way for Sunday.

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers possible. Minor accumulations possible. Snow turns more isolated in nature later tonight. Mostly cloudy and chilly with lows falling into the upper 20s near 30.

SUNDAY: Another round of snow is possible throughout the day. It will be light with accumulations up to an inch possible. Overcast conditions continue with highs near freezing.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few isolated snow showers/flurries are possible. It will be chilly with lows falling into the middle 20s.

MONDAY: The snow comes to an end but we’ll stay with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs climb into the low and middle 30s.

TUESDAY: There’s a slight chance for a light wintry mix late Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.

8DAY FORECAST: A system skims the southern part of Indiana Wednesday and Thursday. Much of the state will stay partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light precipitation in southern Indiana. Highs stay in the middle to upper 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll climb into the lower 40s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop back into the lower 30s for next weekend.