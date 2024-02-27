Another mild day with strong storms tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mild day once again with temperatures into the 70s. Strong storms are possible tonight with strong winds, hail and an isolated tornado possible.

Yesterday we hit a record high temperature of 73 degrees. Shattering the old record of 68. We have another chance of breaking a record today with highs once again climbing into the 70s. This morning temperatures have only fallen into the upper 50s which may set yet another record for the warmest low temperature of the day.

ANOTHER MILD DAY

TODAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures into the upper 50s. We will see more clouds than yesterday and the winds will pick up as well. It’s going to be a bit breezy this afternoon with winds out of the south. They may gust up to 30 miles per hour at times. Highs climb into the 70s today across the entire state.

Most of the day will be dry but a few spotty showers/storms are possible later today.

TONIGHT: A strong to severe weather risk becomes the main weather story tonight. A few showers/storms will pop up in the evening hours. Some of them may contain gusty winds, hail and even a few isolated tornadoes are possible. Be sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures take a tumble throughout the day. We may see a few rain or snow showers very early on Wednesday. Otherwise clouds begin to clear late in the day Wednesday. It becomes much colder with highs only in the 30s. Winds pick up out of the north and northwest. It’s going to be a breezy day with winds gusting near 30 miles per hour.

This means wind chill values at times may dip into the teens.

THURSDAY: The chilly air will be brief. Temperatures climb near normal on Thursday with highs into the middle 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: A few showers are possible on Friday. Highs will be in the 40s. This weekend looks dry with temperatures climbing well above normal. Highs reach the 60 degree mark Saturday with highs near 70 once again on Sunday. Next week rain chances increase with highs in the 60s.