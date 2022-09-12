Weather Blog

Another warmup on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall-like weather was the story for our Monday as we felt that cool and breezy air throughout the day across much of central Indiana. We did have to contend with scattered showers at times as well. This pattern will not last long as another warming trend is set to move in.

Monday night: Scattered showers will continue to slide eastward going into the nighttime hours. Then, activity will fully move out of the state by the overnight hours.

Temperatures are set to be on the cooler side with numbers in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: There will be a lot of cloud cover still around to start our Tuesday. By the afternoon hours, partial clearing looks to take place. Highs are expected to be a little bit warmer with numbers topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Cloud cover is set to become minimal as we head into Wednesday. This will lead way to the best weather day of the week as we get to enjoy bright skies and humidity values on the lower side. Although high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s, it will not feel bad out there.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend rolls on through the remainder of the week with highs getting back into the mid 80s by Friday. Conditions will continue to be on the warm and slightly muggy side for the last weekend of summer.