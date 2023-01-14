Weather Blog

Back into the 40s Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cooler day on Saturday, temperatures will rebound to close out the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually decrease to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the mid-20s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies to start off Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will build in for the afternoon. A little breezy with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

MONDAY: On/off rain is looking likely throughout the day. High temperatures around 50 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Central Indiana stays mild into next week. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s until a system brings a rain chance Wednesday night into Thursday. Behind that system, highs will return to around 40 degrees which is still above average.