Weather Blog

Back into the 70s tomorrow

INDIANAPOLIS(WISH) — Another quiet evening in central Indiana. Be sure to look for the full moon tonight.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with winds out of south southwest at about 5 mph. Low temperatures in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: A gorgeous day can be expected with sunny skies. High temperatures in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures getting a little warmer. High temperatures in the mid 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A strong cold front will be arriving on Wednesday which will bring a rain chance. A few showers may linger into Thursday morning. The end of the weekend into next weekend temperatures turn a little cooler with highs in the 60s.