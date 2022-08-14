Weather Blog

Below normal temperatures this week

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A weak low pressure system is tracking through the state and will be exiting to the southeast later on tonight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies hold in place. A few isolated showers early on along with some patchy fog and mist. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies to start the day should decrease to partly cloudy by lunch. Pleasant dew points should be expected. High temperatures around 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Skies will remain partly cloudy. High temperatures right around 80 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Days of sunshine and pleasant humidity can be expected with slightly below normal temperatures through much of the week. We return into the mid 80s for Friday and next weekend. A few small rain chances possible next weekend.

