Weather Blog

Chilly day with a few flurries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to start the morning with clouds around. Temperatures don’t warm much this afternoon with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds! We could see a few stray flurries this afternoon as well but expect to see plenty of dry time. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 20s.

Temperatures will make a slight rebound Friday with highs in the lower 50s with sunshine!

This weekend will start off beautiful with highs surging into the lower 70s but that’s paired up with gusty winds. We could be seeing gusts upwards of 40 mph during the day. A cold front will be approaching the state which will bring showers and storms to the area. Those will be around through the day with highs in the upper 60s!

It’ll turn colder as the front tracks its way across the state with highs slipping into the upper 40s with any rain transitioning over to a light mix. It’s looking much colder come Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. Quick rebound expected though with highs in the mid to upper 40s to lower 50s.