Cloudy and chilly Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds stick around for much of the day. Temperatures remain chilly and about ten degrees below normal for this time of the year. A system passes through the state later tonight producing a chance for a few spotty showers.

TODAY: If you’re heading out to tailgate this morning be sure to dress in layers because it’s chilly out there! We will see lots of clouds throughout the day. Temperatures stay below the normal high of 69. Highs stay in the upper 50s near 60. It will be a bit breezy too with winds out of the west at 8-15 miles per hour. They may gust at times near 20.

TONIGHT: A weak system moves across Indiana tonight. This may spark off a few spotty showers. The rain will be light and should exit the state shortly after midnight. Clouds begin to clear after midnight and lows fall to the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine to start off the workweek. Skies will be mostly sunny for the day. Highs still a little bit below normal. Normal high is 69 and Monday’s highs stay in the lower 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear and it’s going to be chilly. We have the potential to see a little patchy frost as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, light winds and dry conditions. Temperatures climb a few more degrees with highs near 63.

8DAY FORECAST

A system heads in our direction and brings us several rain chances for the middle and end of the workweek. Rain will be possible Wednesday, with a few spotty showers Thursday. Another system brings a good chance of rain Friday. Temperatures climb into the 70s Thursday but the warm up will be short lived. Temperatures drop back into the 50s for next weekend.