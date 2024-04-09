Cloudy day with rain next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cloudy day on tap for Tuesday. Spotty rain showers possible in southern Indiana. Temperatures will be into the upper 60s and 70s today with rain moving in for middle part of the week.

TODAY: Overcast conditions for much of the day today. Look for a cloudy day with rain chances possible in southern Indiana later this afternoon. Best chance of rain will be south of I-70 after 3 p.m. Highs climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the state.

TONIGHT: Overcast conditions for the overnight hours. Maybe a few spotty showers towards daybreak. Lows fall into the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: The first part of the day starts off dry but rain chances ramp up for the latter half of the day. Rain overspreads the entire state by Wednesday afternoon. We may even hear a few claps of thunder. It looks like there is no severe weather risk in Indiana for Wednesday.

Temperatures stay right around normal for this time of the year with highs near the low and middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Another cloudy day with rain and even thunderstorms possible. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk or a level 1 out of a level 5 for parts of southeastern Indiana.

Highs Thursday climb into the lower 60s. So a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Rainfall amounts may reach 1 to 2 inches. Some areas south of Indianapolis may see a little more.

8DAY FORECAST: Some showers may linger into early Friday. It stays cool on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. We begin to warm up and dry out for the weekend. We see temperatures climb back into the 70s for Sunday and into early next week.