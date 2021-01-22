Cold end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A clear sky to start the morning with temperatures in the mid-to-lower 30s. After a near 50° day Thursday highs will only top out in the lower 30s with plenty of sunshine.

This weekend will be a split one with lots of sunshine Saturday and near seasonal temperatures. Highs will top out in the lower to mid 30s. Sunday our next weather maker arrives as a potent area of low pressure. Light wintry mix through the early half of the day. Late Sunday and through the day on Monday expect to see periods of heavy rain. Highs on Monday will top out in the lower 40s. Once the area of low pressure passes overhead we could see a transition back to a light mix or snow showers. Heavy snow possibly for northern Indiana.

Tuesday the area of low pressure should pass and allow for some sunshine with highs in the upper 30s. Should remain quiet and near seasonal through the end of next week