Weather Blog

Cold Saturday, much warmer by Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A bitterly cold start for the weekend.

TODAY: Temperatures start out in the teens this morning with wind chill values below zero at times. There’s a chance for a few lake effect snow showers in the northern part of the state. We’ll see some sunshine during the day but it won’t really warm us up. Highs stay in the middle 20s for much of the afternoon. Winds may gust up to 20 and 25 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to increase late tonight. It stays cold with lows falling into the teens.

SUNDAY: Don’t forget to set your clocks back! We spring forward back to Daylight Saving Time. We’ll start off with a few clouds early Sunday before seeing more sunshine for the afternoon. It will be windy and warm with winds gusting up to 30 mph. Those gusts help warm us back up to normal. High near 51.

MONDAY: We’re in store for a quiet and warmer start to the workweek. Highs climb close to 60 under partly cloudy skies.

8DAY FORECAST: A system moves across the state on Tuesday, producing a chance for a few showers. Temperatures climb into the 60s and near 70 for St Patrick’s Day. There’s a chance for rain Friday. Highs continue to stay well above normal through the rest of the week.