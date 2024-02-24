Cold start to the weekend, spring weather returns next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A brief cool down is in store for Saturday after a front crossed our area last night. Spring weather returns next week, however, that could bring some strong storms.

TODAY: Snow will exit by mid-morning. An additional dusting to 0.5″ is possible in the next few hours. Wind chills this morning will be in the 20s. Clouds decrease to mostly sunny for the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures in the mid-30s with wind gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with warm air returning. A lot of that can be attributed to a south breeze kicking back in with wind gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will continue to soar above average into early next week with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday into early Wednesday, we are watching for a potent storm system to arrive in our area. Strong storms may be possible as the Storm Prediction Center already has Indiana in a risk for Tuesday. Stay with us on this storm system since there is so much to figure out this far in advance.

After this storm system, temperatures will fall back closer to average.