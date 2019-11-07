Coldest air of the season Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–

TONIGHT: After a cloudy, breezy and cool day skies become mostly clear tonight. Winds begin to diminish later tonight. Temperatures fall into the lower 30s this evening then drop into the lower 20s overnight.

FRIDAY: We’re in store for a cold start early Friday morning. Make sure the kids have the heavier coat in the morning as temperatures fall into the upper teens and lower 20s. Look for lots of sunshine and a dry day to end out the work week. Highs stay in the middle to upper 30s which is about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year.

FRIDAY NIGHT: It’s going to be dry for high school football games but it’s going to be cold. Temperatures fall into the lower 30s by kickoff.

SATURDAY: We start the weekend dry with partly cloudy skies. It’s going to be a little warmer with highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: If you’re heading to the Colts game the weather will be great for football. Look for sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: An arctic air mass dives southward into central Indiana early next week. Temperatures struggle to reach the upper 20s to 30 for the first part of the work week. Clouds return and so does the chance for a few snow showers. Lows at night will be in the lower teens. There are a couple of cold records that could be broken. Temperatures do begin to moderate a little bit later next week.