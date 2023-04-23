Coldest day of April expected Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly weekend across central Indiana continues into Sunday.

TODAY: Our coolest day for the month of April. A partly cloudy start, but clouds increase into the afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray sprinkle during these hours. High temperatures to around 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clouds gradually decrease. Freeze warnings are in place across central Indiana in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the low 30s.

MONDAY: Widespread frost to start off the day. Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: The rest of the week will feature highs in the low to mid-60s, which is just about average. Our next chance of rain will arrive late Friday into next weekend.