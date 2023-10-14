Cool, breezy weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Technically, our high temperature for Saturday was already reached in the early morning hours in the low 60s. A breezy weekend is expected as temperatures will remain below normal.

TODAY: Behind a cold front today, there will still be scattered on/off light showers. Some spots of sun will sneak in during the morning hours. Unfortunately, cloud cover will move back in during the partial solar eclipse today peaking at 1:02 PM and covering 44% of the sun. Afternoon temperatures into the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies hold in place. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will be in the forecast to wrap up the weekend. Once again, a few isolated spots could see a quick sprinkle. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: An upper-level low pulls away from Indiana over the next few days. However, small rain chances behind that system linger into Monday as well as cooler air. High temperatures return to the 60s by mid-week. Our next system to watch will bring a chance of showers and storms late Thursday into Friday.