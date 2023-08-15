Cool stretch before heat returns this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy and cool for Tuesday with a few spotty showers. Temperatures stay below normal for the next few days before the heat heads back across the state later this weekend.

TODAY: The cold front that brought us heavy rain in some spots yesterday is now off to the east of us. Some locations picked up a half inch to more than an inch in some spots. Officially at the Indianapolis International Airport we picked up three quarters of an inch. This bring our August rainfall total more than an inch above normal.

We may get a few light sprinkles or showers across the state today. It’s going to be noticeably cooler today. Normal highs are in the middle 80s but we will stay in the lower 70s across much of the state. It’s going to be a bit breezy too. Winds may gust at times out of the west and northwest between 15-20 mph. Humidity is low and will stay that way through the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: We have a crisp and cool night on tap. A few clouds will be around and temperatures begin to drop into the 50s. Many spots will be about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

WEDNESDAY: It’s going to be a wonderful Wednesday. Look for lots of sunshine, low humidity, low winds and temperatures a few degrees below normal. Highs Wednesday stay into the upper 70s near 80.

THURSDAY: A cold front moves across the state on Thursday. This will bring us a chance for a few showers, maybe even a thunderstorm. It will stay slightly below normal for the day with highs in the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: The first Friday night football forecast of the season looks good. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the lower 80s. This weekend will see some changes. Saturday looks good for the Colts preseason game at Lucas Oil. It will be dry with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. The heat and humidity returns late Sunday with highs near 90. Highs climb into the 90s for the first part of next week.