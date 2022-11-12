Weather Blog

Cooler air remains in place

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — TONIGHT: There could be a few flurries or areas of patchy drizzle early on. Clouds decrease later on in the night. Chilly air should be expected with low temperatures in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Central Indiana should start out partly cloudy. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs near 40 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool once again. Highs into the low 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Another system will bring the chance of rain or snow on Tuesday. With regards to temperatures, not many changes across the entire 8-day. Highs will consistently be hovering around 40 degrees through Thursday. Next weekend will be a touch cooler with highs in the 30s.