Cooler air works in this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Soaking rain impacted much of Friday and Friday night in central Indiana. Only spotty sprinkles will be possible today as a cooler weekend is ahead of us. Daylight Saving Time will begin on Sunday, so don’t forget to spring forward those clocks.

TODAY: Patchy fog and some mist waking up. Cloudy skies will remain throughout the day. Only spotty showers/sprinkles will be possible the rest of today. High temperatures were already reached today after midnight. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: A few sprinkles/flurries cannot be ruled out mainly north before midnight. Clouds will finally decrease in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: We spring forward tomorrow which puts our new daybreak time at 8:03 AM. Central Indiana goes back to full-on sunshine in the area. Winds will gust up to 30 mph. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our temperatures climb right back above average all of next week. Most of the week will feature highs in the 60s. Isolated showers are possible Wednesday. However, the better chance of rain will be late Thursday into early Friday. Behind this system, temperatures will be closer to normal to start off next weekend.