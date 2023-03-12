Cooler start to the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds from Sunday hang on through most of Monday. Central Indiana could even see a few more snow showers.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a spotty chance at rain/snow. No accumulation is expected. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with spotty flurries. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Wind gusts to 25 mph. High temperature in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, still cool. High temperature in the upper 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Back into the 50s for Wednesday through Friday. Our next system brings a chance of rain Friday followed by a few flurries on the back end on Saturday. Next weekend will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s.