Weather Blog

Cooler start to the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A front has crossed central Indiana which will start to bring in cooler and less humid conditions.

TONIGHT: Skies will be remaining mostly cloudy to cloudy. Scattered rain is possible mainly early on along the cold front crossing Indiana. Low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW: There still will be the chance of spotty showers tomorrow mainly late in the day. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cooler. A few wind gusts to 25 mpg. High temperatures in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A nice, pleasant day in the forecast. Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: After a fall-like start to the work week, temperatures will climb slightly throughout the week. Sunshine settles in from Tuesday into the weekend. Next weekend temperatures should be back into the mid 80s.