Cooler Sunday with spotty flurries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A strong cold front passed through the area late Saturday. Most in southeastern Indiana picked up some beneficial rain and even had a few isolated rumbles of thunder. We are in for a much cooler Sunday considering yesterday we were waking up to temperatures in the 50s.

TODAY: Our high temperature of 39 degrees has already been achieved today at midnight. Cloudy skies will remain with a few spotty flurries possible this afternoon, mainly north. Accumulation isn’t likely within these flurries. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Clouds decrease across the area. There may be a few flurries early on in the night. Low temperatures in the mid-20s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, not as breezy as prior days. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Quiet conditions move in for the work week. Temperatures climb by the end of the week near the 50-degree mark. The entire week is looking pretty dry with only an outside chance of an isolated shower next weekend.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The 8-14 temperature outlook continues to emphasize above-average temperatures in the Midwest in the days leading up to Christmas. Not a good sign if you are rooting for snow to be on the ground for the holiday.