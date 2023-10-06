Cooler temps this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly morning with some spots dropping into the 40s this morning. It’s going to be sunny for much of the day with highs a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.

We picked up significant rain yesterday. Many locations saw at least a half inch of rainfall. Northern Indiana really was the winner with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. While we’re only a week into the first week of October we have a surplus of rain. Indianapolis picked up a little more than three quarters of an inch of rainfall. This makes our rainfall stats a quarter of an inch above normal precipitation for the month.

TODAY: Sunshine continues for much of the day. A secondary cold front sweeps across the state today. This will bring us a few clouds later this evening and also a very slight chance for a few spotty showers. Winds pick up during the early evening hours. Winds may gust 15 -25 miles per hour at times. Highs climb into the upper 60s this afternoon. Normal high for this time of the year is 70.

TONIGHT: A few spotty showers are possible tonight. If you do end up seeing one of these showers they’ll be light and brief. Zone football forecast calls for some clouds, a breezy night with temperatures at kickoff in the lower 60s.

Overnight lows fall into the 40s across much of the state.

THIS WEEKEND

It’s going to be chilly this weekend. Temperatures will be well below normal – both high and low temperatures. Highs will stay in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday we’ll see mostly sunny skies and it will be a bit breezy at times.

If you’re heading to the Colts game be sure to bundle up if you’re up early tailgating. Temperatures early Sunday morning will drop into the 30s in many spots around the state.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures do warm up heading into the rest of the week. Highs climb back closer to normal for much of next week.