Cooler Veterans Day, dry stretch ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The previous 5 days in central Indiana have all seen temperatures above average. This changes heading into the weekend with cooler air present.

TODAY: This Veterans Day expect plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler with a north breeze and highs should get to around 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase to partly cloudy. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds will drop off leading to a sunny day. Wind chills are in the upper 20s waking up. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A dry stretch of weather is settling in for central Indiana. Almost the entire upcoming work week will be quiet with high temperatures returning to the 60s. These temperatures will be slightly above the average highs which is in the mid-50s. Our next rain chance will be this upcoming Friday into the weekend along a cold front.