Cooler with a few spotty showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy and cooler for the day today. Temperatures stay below normal today with a few spotty showers possible into the afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy skies across much of the state today. A few spotty showers may pop up into the afternoon. If any showers do develop they will be widely scattered and light. A few peeks of sun will be possible today.

It will be cloudy and cooler than normal today. Normal high is 77 and we will stay into the lower 70s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians later this evening it will be dry with skies beginning to clear in some spots. Temperatures at first pitch will be into the lower 60s.

Overnight skies clear even more with lows falling into the 50s in central Indiana. Areas north of the city may see readings fall into the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Look for sunshine on Thursday with very quiet weather. Highs climb into the middle 70s which is much closer to normal for this time of the year.

FRIDAY: Quiet weather continues through the end of the week. Mostly sunny skies expected through much of the day. Look for highs around 77 which is right around normal for this time of the year.

THIS WEEKEND

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible heading into the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s near 80. We will see some dry time but rain chances will be possible.

Next week looks like we will see spotty showers and storms next week. Highs climb into the middle 80s. It will feel much more like summer with on and off rain chances.