Days of sunshine and nice weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a beautiful weekend in central Indiana, more quiet weather is in store for the work week.

TONIGHT: A nice Easter evening transitions well into the overnight hours. Mostly clear skies remain with low temperatures right around 40 degrees.

TOMORROW: The temperature climb continues. Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Into the 70s for highs! Another day with mostly sunny skies.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our quiet weather pattern remains locked in place for most of the work week. High temperatures will gradually climb to around 80 degrees on Friday. There will be a small chance of rain to start off next weekend.