Dry stretch continues, warm air remains

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been over two months since Indianapolis has gone a weekend without precipitation. Today, we will remain dry, breaking that stretch.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Winds out of the east at 5 to 10 mph. High temperatures near 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain. A few spots of patchy fog may develop in north-central Indiana. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Another sunny day to start off the work week. Winds out of the north-northeast will keep temperatures slightly cooler than Sunday. High temperatures in the upper 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Central Indiana is settling into a dry stretch. Much of the work week will be dry with temperatures consistently in the 50s. Towards the end of the week, some spots will be touching 60 degrees! The next rain chance arrives on Thursday night into Friday.

