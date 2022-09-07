Weather Blog

Dry through Friday, rain and storm chances return this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got to enjoy a more bright and less humid Wednesday statewide with a breeze out of the north. Unfortunately, we’ll see the muggy meter eventually rise again with returning rain chances.

Wednesday night: A refreshing and mainly clear night is ahead with lows falling into the mid to upper 50s. Patchy fog is also possible early Thursday morning.

Thursday: Expect a rinse and repeat of Wednesday’s weather for our Thursday. Abundant sunshine will help high temperatures get into the low 80s, and we get to keep the humidity values on the lower side.

Friday: After a couple of days with tolerable conditions, the muggy meter will begin to gradually tick back up to end the workweek. Along with the increase in humidity, a slightly warmer day is expected too. Overall, it will feel a bit more uncomfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Unsettled weather returns this weekend with humidity values continuing to rise. Scattered showers and storms will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures hold steady in the low 80s for Saturday, but cooler air will slide in by Sunday. The possibility for scattered showers persists into next Monday before we dry out by next Tuesday. Highs look to settle into the mid 70s by the first half of next week, then, another warming trend moves in.