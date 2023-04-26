Extended unsettled pattern to begin Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After enjoying a tolerable and bright Wednesday, we’re tracking daily rain chances that will carry into the final weekend of April.

Wednesday night: We’re in for a quiet night under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the upper 30s. Areas north of interstate 70 will have areas of patchy frost develop as frost advisories are in place for those locations early Thursday.

Thursday: Expect a mostly clear start to your Thursday. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day ahead of our next rain maker. Showers will move in closer to the evening commute, and expect activity to continue into early Friday. Rain overall will stay on the lighter side.

By early Friday, much of central Indiana could see up to 0.5-1 inch of rain.

Highs are set to top out in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Scattered showers are likely to start our Friday. By Friday afternoon, much of the activity will be out of central Indiana. Then, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers for the remainder of the day, but nothing real widespread like Thursday night.

Highs will only manage to get into the low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Slightly warmer temperatures settle in for the first half of the upcoming weekend with highs in the mid 60s. Another system will swing in bringing more rain chances for the latter half of Saturday. Rain chances continue into early next week with cooler air sinking in. Highs on Sunday and into the first half of next week will only get into the low to upper 50s.