Flurries possible mainly north today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday will likely be the coldest afternoon of the month of March in central Indiana. Flurries will even be possible in some locations.

TODAY: We are waking up to wind chill values in the teens and 20s. Clouds increase gradually through the morning from north to south. Spotty snow flurries will be possible mainly north and east of Indianapolis. Any flakes that fall will struggle to stick to the ground. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy start with clouds decreasing in the early morning. A hard freeze will once again be likely with low temperatures in the mid-20s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies build throughout the day. A gusty southwest wind kicks in and could gust up to 35 mph at times. High temperatures return in the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: This week will be relatively quiet. Temperatures will be slightly below normal on Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine. A storm system will be passing by to our south later this week which may bring us a small rain chance Friday.