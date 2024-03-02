Foggy Saturday morning, warming trend begins

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another warming trend is on the way. The first weekend of March will finish a lot better than it starts with fog in place this morning.

TODAY: Areas of fog to start with some mist. Cloud cover decreases this afternoon to partly cloudy. Eastern Indiana will hold on to the clouds slightly longer. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy as a south wind slightly picks up. Low temperatures in the low 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies work in with temperatures warming back up after a few morning clouds. Sustained winds will pick up out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Monday will be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the mid-70s. Our record high on Monday is 78 degrees. A cold front Monday night into Tuesday will make showers likely in central Indiana. Small rain chances will then linger until another push of moisture on Friday.