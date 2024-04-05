Freeze warning Friday night, temperatures rebound this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been on autopilot mode for the most part since Wednesday in relation to cold temperatures, scattered showers, and breezy winds. This has been because of a stalled out low pressure system to our north.

That system is going to finally depart from our area tonight and lead way to temperatures rebounding. However, we’re going to also work in more rain chances.

Friday night: Expect skies to clear out for tonight, but this will cause a colder night with widespread frost developing. Patchy fog will also form during the overnight hours too. Freeze warnings will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Saturday morning due to most locations falling into the upper 20s for the low.

Saturday: After enduring a cold start to Saturday, we will be rewarded with a bright and warmer day. Winds will stay light out of the north and not cause a big influence in the forecast. Highs look to get into the mid 50s with dry air taking over.

Sunday: The aforementioned dry air will not last long as we track another system for the back half of this weekend. Scattered showers and perhaps some storms are possible Sunday afternoon and night.

There is potential for isolated stronger storms Sunday evening/night with wind and hail the main concerns.

Highs will not quite get out of the mid to upper 50s due to the increased cloud cover and rain.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll go into Monday starting off mostly cloudy before we burn some clouds off. It is looking partly sunny at this time for the solar eclipse with highs in the low to mid 70s. Then, a series of rain chances will arrive through mid to late next week. There may also be some thunderstorms during this timeframe as well, but we are not expecting severe weather through then.