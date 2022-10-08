Weather Blog

Frost possible again tonight, warmer for the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A widespread frost is once again possible across central Indiana.

TONIGHT: Chilly air for tonight with frost advisories in place. Mostly clear skies remain in place with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

TOMORROW: Frost possible in the morning. Mostly sunny skies in place for the entire day. Temperatures turn a little bit warmer compared to Saturday with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Temperatures return to the low 70s. A spectacular day that will be mostly sunny and calm day.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our dry streak of days continues through Tuesday as temperatures climb into the mid 70s. A cold front will bring a chance of rain Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures dip back to below normal to close out the week.