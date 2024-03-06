Gloomy skies Tuesday, unsettled pattern returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A decent amount of rain fell in central Indiana on Tuesday. This moisture from yesterday has aided in the gloomy skies and fog today.

TODAY: Fog will start to break down in the coming hours. However, gloomy conditions will remain with clouds locked in place for the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies are expected to linger around. Low temperatures near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Central Indiana will see more glimpses of the sun tomorrow compared to Wednesday. High temperatures will get into the upper 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Another storm system is on the way for Friday into Saturday. This strong storm system will bring the chance of severe weather in the south (Indiana isn’t in a risk). Central Indiana will eye two main rounds of rain. Friday during the day where rumbles of thunder are possible. Then, Friday night into Saturday the more soaking round of rain develops. Temperatures dive behind this round. Saturday’s high likely happens in the morning.

A cooler Sunday is followed by mild air building right back into Indiana. The start of next week is looking pretty nice considering the time of year.