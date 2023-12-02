Gloomy weekend, scattered showers Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday in central Indiana was plagued with cloudy skies, fog, and some drizzle. Although it is a dry start to the weekend, scattered showers will return for Sunday.

TODAY: Some patchy AM fog is lingering in north-central Indiana. Cloudy skies will remain in place. High temperature around 50 degrees.

TONIGHT: A dry start to the night with cloudy skies. A few showers will arrive in the early morning. Low temperatures around 40 degrees.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers will be possible mainly in the morning hours. Spotty sprinkles could still linger in the afternoon. Overall, rainfall totals will not be too impressive with this system. Most spots will get close to 0.10″ of rainfall in central Indiana. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Gloomy conditions continue into the start of the work week. Another small rain chance will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures return into the 50s to close the week with sunshine finally getting back into our area.

6-10 DAY OUTLOOK: A warm signal of air is looking likely from December 8 to December 12 across Indiana. Our average highs at this time are typically in the low 40s. With this warm signal, expect temperatures above this mark through this time period.