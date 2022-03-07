Weather Blog

Gradual warmup through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a well above average weekend with heavy rain at times, we stepped into a cold and windy Monday. A gradual warming trend is set to work its way into the forecast, but much colder air will eventually return as well.

Monday night: Skies will stay mainly cloudy overnight as a cold night with breezy winds is ahead. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Sunshine will return for our Tuesday, but it will unfortunately not be enough to give us a good temperature boost. Highs will sneak into the in the low to mid 40s statewide.

Wednesday: Warmer air is set to begin moving back in for Wednesday. Lots of sunshine and light winds will make for a nice and quiet day. Highs look to to out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The warming trend continues into Thursday with fantastic conditions as temps rise into the mid 50s. We wish we could keep this refreshing trend going, but much colder is set to eventually return. Friday will bring back rain and snow chances, and this will lead way for high temps to plummet into the 30s by Saturday. A nice temperature rebound looks to then swing in by quickly next week.