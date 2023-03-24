Heavy rain Friday night, windy Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another round of heavy rainfall is ahead for our Friday night. Then, we’ll bring in a windy Saturday.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 8 AM EDT Saturday. There is also going to be a Wind Advisory that goes into effect on Saturday from 4 AM EDT – 5 PM EDT.

Friday night: Prepare for the second and final wave of heavy rain and isolated storms that is set to move in after sunset tonight. Rain as a whole will continue into the first few hours of early Saturday morning before we clear out by sunrise. This round looks to bring an additional one to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible south of interstate 70.

We can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds the main threat south of a Spencer-Shelbyville line. Flooding concerns will continue to rise due to this extra heavy rainfall. Winds will also become breezy with gusts up to 25-30 MPH as temperatures stay steady in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Temperatures look to briefly peak in the low 50s near sunrise Saturday before we slowly cool down for the remainder of the day. Winds will get even stronger as the low passes to our northeast with gusts approaching 40-45 MPH at times from late morning to mid-afternoon. Cloud cover will also decrease a little bit during the day before skies turn mostly clear Saturday night. We’ll be in the low to mid 40s by sunset.

Sunday: The better weather day of the weekend arrives for our Sunday as we get to enjoy a lot more sunshine and warmer temperatures. We can’t rule out isolated showers Sunday night, but do expect the day as a whole to be mostly quiet. Highs will top out in the upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: A few showers may linger into Monday morning before the rest of the day goes precip free. Winds will get a little breezy on Monday before we calm things back down for Tuesday. Highs look to hang around the mid to upper 50s through Wednesday before we work in slightly warmer air and additional rain chances for the second half of next week.