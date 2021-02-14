Heavy snow Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A WINTER STORM WARNING is in place for most of Indiana through Tuesday morning for moderate to heavy snow.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase throughout the evening and it will be cold with lows falling near 10. Snow develops during the night tonight and continues into the first part of Monday morning.

MONDAY: The first of two waves of snow comes during the morning commute. About 1-3″ will fall late Sunday night and into early Monday morning. Look for slick spots on the roadways.

The snow tapers off by the middle of the morning. We’ll get a break for several hours before the second and more potent wave moves into the state.

By lunch the next batch of snow moves into the state. This snowfall will be moderate to heavy and at times we may see intense snowfall rates of an inch per hour. Winds pick up and may gust close to 20 miles per hour at times. This creates blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility. Total snowfall accumulation will be between 8-11″ across the entire state. Highs stay in the middle to upper teens.

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow finally winds down late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. It will be cold and breezy with lows in the single digits.

TUESDAY: A few flurries may be possible into the early morning hours Tuesday. It stays cloudy and cold with highs near 20.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures climb into the 20s for the middle of the weekend. Another storm system looks like it may head this way late Wednesday night into Thursday. The track and intensity of this system is still a little too early to tell. However be prepared for another chance for snow Thursday. Temperatures climb back into the 30s for next weekend.