High humidity with spotty storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be incredibly humid today with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

TODAY: Humidity will be very high today. It will feel very uncomfortable throughout the entire afternoon. Look for partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. An isolated thunderstorms may become severe. Main threats are gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Because of the high humidity any thunderstorm that develops will have the potential to create some heavy downpours. Not everyone will see rain today. The best chance is south and east of the metro area. Highs today climb into the middle and upper 80s.

TONIGHT: A few spotty thunderstorms are possible into the early evening hours. It stays mild and muggy overnight with lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Friday looks dry, hot and sunny. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 across much of the state. Humidity remains high so it will feel much more uncomfortable throughout the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Rain chances ramp up for the first part of the weekend. It’s going to be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s. Rainfall amounts may approach a half an inch.

8DAY FORECAST: The second half of the weekend looks good. We dry out on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. More rain chances arrive for the start of the workweek. It looks like we’re in the pattern of seeing on/off showers every other day. Highs climb into the middle 80s for the start of the workweek. It gets even warmer for the middle and end of next week. Highs reach the upper 80s near 90.