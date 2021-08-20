Weather Blog

Hot and muggy weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warm and steamy pattern rolled on through our Friday to end the workweek. We even had a few isolated showers and storms form in the afternoon hours.

Friday night: A warm night will be ahead for us statewide as lows look to only dip into the low 70s. If you are heading out to high school football events tonight, it will still be a bit warm from 7 to 9 PM EDT.

Saturday: Very warm temperatures and muggy air will continue into our Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Saturday afternoon.

Highs are set to rise into the upper 80s. Some locations could feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Sunday: Expect a hot and very humid day on tap for our Sunday. Although a stray shower cannot be ruled out, the state will remain dry. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values will likely reach the mid to upper 90s.

8 Day Forecast: We will open up the new workweek on a sweltering note. Highs look to reach the low 90s through the first half of next week. This heat and humidity will pave way for daily rain and storm chances from next Monday through next Thursday.