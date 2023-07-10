Hot Tuesday to be followed by several days of rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After working ourselves through a normal July weather day, we’ll turn up the heater for Tuesday before we track multiple rounds of showers and storms starting Wednesday.

Monday night: Expect a mostly clear and quiet night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: A hotter and more humid day will be ahead for our Tuesday. There will be lots of sunshine in place with a breeze out of the south. This will all equate to highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: We’ll find ourselves back in an active weather pattern for the remainder of the week beginning on Wednesday. Showers and storms will slide in starting early Wednesday morning with coverage mainly expanding from north to south.

There is the potential for isolated strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon/evening with damaging winds and hail as the primary threats. Torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will accompany any general thunderstorm.

Highs look to be cooler for those who work in more rain and cloud cover. Most of central Indiana will see highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Scattered showers and storms will be in place Thursday through Sunday in on and off fashion. It is not clear yet on any additional severe weather risks going into the weekend, but we will be watching trends closely. Flooding concerns are also going to be monitored as well. We do know that the muggy meter is going to be awfully high for the second half of the workweek and into the weekend. Highs will hover around the mid 80s for most of the extended forecast.