Weather Blog

Humidity increases next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Pleasant conditions will last into Sunday, but central Indiana turns much more humid next week.

TONIGHT: Clouds will steadily increase from the south leaving mostly cloudy skies in the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies, more clouds in southern communities where a stray shower is possible late in the day. High temperatures in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Dry start, but a cold front will be swinging through late in the day bringing a spotty chance at showers and storms. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A lingering rain chance is possible on Tuesday, then expect more summer heat. Temperatures will be back into the 90s for the middle to end of the week with humidity high for the entirety of the work week.