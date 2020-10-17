Late-day Sunday showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cloudy and cool this evening before several rain chances head this way.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly to mostly cloudy throughout the night. It stays a little breezy with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Temperatures won’t be as cold as what they were this morning. Lows fall into the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: We’re tracking a cold front moving through the area and that will bring us a good chance for rain later in the day. A few spotty showers will be possible very early Sunday but there’s a better chance of rain later in the evening. Highs climb into the low 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain is likely during the evening Sunday. Temperatures fall into the low and middle 40s.

MONDAY: Clouds hang around for much of the day on Monday. Showers will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening. Highs stay below normal in the upper 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Several chances for rain will be possible during the next few days. Highs will be either near or above normal for much of the work week. Highs on Thursday may climb into the lower and middle 70s.