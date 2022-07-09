Weather Blog

Less humid weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few stray showers may be possible early this morning otherwise we’ll dry out and see some sunshine this weekend.

TODAY: A few lingering showers are possible in southern Indiana this morning. Clouds stick around for the first part of the day with more sunshine later this afternoon and evening. Humidity begins to drop during the day with highs in the lower 80s. It will be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the northeast.

TONIGHT: High pressure builds into the area later tonight. Skies clear during the night and while it stays a touch breezy it will feel fantastic. Lows fall into the upper 50s near 60.

SUNDAY: Look for great conditions to end the weekend. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s. Humidity stays low and winds stay light.

MONDAY: Humidity stays low, however temperatures begin to climb. Highs reach the upper 80s near 90 for the afternoon. It stays dry and mostly sunny for the start of the workweek.

TUESDAY: A weak system moves across the state producing a slight chance for a few showers or storms. Highs stay in the upper 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Highs stay in the middle to upper 80s. It stays dry for the rest of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies.