Weather Blog

Light snow Monday, warming up this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may see a little light snow early this morning. A quick clipper moves through the state bringing some light snow.

TODAY: Some slick spots are possible early this morning as a batch of light snow moves through the state. We’ll see a cold start with temperatures in the teens this morning. Much of the snow comes to an end right around lunchtime. A few scattered snow showers are possible throughout the day but much of the accumulating snow will occur during the first part of the day. Accumulations will be minor. A dusting is possible in northern Indiana while central and southern Indiana may see up to an inch. Closer to the Ohio River a Winter Weather Advisory is in place and these areas may pick up close to 2″ of snowfall. Highs today will be in the middle 20s.

TONIGHT: Much of the snow will be out of the state by later this evening. If you’re heading to the Colts game you’ll see lots of clouds and chilly temperatures. Lows will fall into the middle teens overnight.

TUESDAY: The weather begins to improve as we head into the new week. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with temperatures climbing close to freezing.

WEDNESDAY: Look for some sunshine on Wednesday with highs finally above normal! It’s going to be a dry day with highs climbing into the low and middle 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: It looks like we’re going to end the month and year on a warm note. Temperatures soar into the low and middle 50s for the end of the week and stay that way into the weekend. Showers are likely Friday through the New Year.