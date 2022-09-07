Weather Blog

Lower humidity with sunshine today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has finally broken away from the cloudy pattern we have been in the last few days.

TODAY: There are some areas of patchy fog in northern Indiana waking up this morning. A much brighter day with plenty of sunshine in the forecast. It’s also worth noting comfortable humidity has now built in. Mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the low 80s.

TONIGHT: A cooler night is store with mostly clear skies holding in place. Central Indiana could see some patchy fog develop in the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW: A similar forecast to the day on Wednesday. Some clouds with patchy fog to start off the day with sunshine building in the afternoon. High temperatures once again get into the lower 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s into Saturday. Heading into the weekend, rain chances should start to creep back in. Isolated to scattered rain chances can be expected with humidity getting back into the comfortable range. Next Monday, central Indiana still will have lingering showers and storms before drying out on Tuesday. Right now, it appears Sunday will have the best chance at rain.