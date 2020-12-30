Mainly dry to end 2020!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A soggy Wednesday was the story across the state as temperatures warmed into the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain began to transition to mixed precipitation and snow throughout the day.

Wednesday night: A rain/snow mix will continue to be possible tonight as this round of precipitation continues to slowly move south. Light snow accumulations are possible.

Lows will fall into the mid 20s with breezy winds, making way for a cold night.

New Year’s Eve: We end a very long year on a decent and quiet note for our Thursday. Some peeks of sunshine will even try to work its way in our area. Highs will be around average for this time of the year in the mid to upper 30s.

New Year’s Day: We will not stay dry for long as another system will move in from the south as soon as we stroll into the new year. A wintry mix is possible early Friday, and then we will transition over to rain for the rest of the day.

Trending Headlines

Mixed precipitation is more likely for the northern half of the state with ice accumulations possible.

Highs will surge back into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8 Day Forecast: There is the chance for a light mix during the second half of Saturday. We will then dry out for the remainder of the weekend and going into the new workweek next week. Highs will remain above average through most of next week.