Weather Blog

Marvelous next couple of days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a fantastic start to the workweek we had weather wise! Lots of sunshine and a springlike feel made way for a comfortable Monday overall.

Monday night: We will work in another cool and refreshing night statewide under partly cloudy skies. You will want to grab a light jacket if you are heading out tonight. Lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: A magnificent Tuesday will be on tap for us. Bright skies and mild temperatures will be the story as highs look to rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: We keep the fantastic weather trend rolling through our Wednesday with bright skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Winds will remain light as highs top out in the low 80s.

8 Day Forecast: A gradual warming trend will move into the bigger picture as we get towards our weekend. Increasing humidity will also work its way into the forecast by the end of the workweek. Highs will climb towards the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday before we possibly tack on more 90° days by early next week. As we bring in warmer air, rain and storm chances will return by the weekend.