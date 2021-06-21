Weather Blog

Marvelous Tuesday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and storms rolled through parts of central Indiana in the pre-dawn hours of our Monday morning. Additional scattered showers developed in central Indiana during the afternoon hours. We have also been gradually lowering our humidity values throughout the day while ushering in breezy winds.

Monday night: A few isolated showers will remain possible before sunset tonight with isolated storms mainly south of interstate 70.

A much cooler night will be on tap statewide as our lows will fall all the way into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: We will finally break out of our active weather pattern and settle into a gorgeous springlike day for our Tuesday! Low humidity values and bright skies will make way for a comfortable afternoon to have any outdoor plans. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Although warmer air will sink into the state for Wednesday, we are expecting another fantastic and dry day. Skies will remain mainly sunny as highs will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s.

8 Day Forecast: Summerlike air looks to return on our Thursday as we push back into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will gradually increase throughout Thursday ahead of our next weather system. Several rain and storm chances are currently in place for the upcoming weekend with highs slowly tapering off into the low 80s through Sunday.